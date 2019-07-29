Jason Momoa to Produce and Star in Netflix Revenge Movie ‘Sweet Girl’

0

You may recall that at one point, Jason Momoa was going to star in a reboot of The Crow, which is, in my opinion, one of the greatest revenge movies of all time. Well, Momoa clearly has a thirst for vengeance, as he has signed on to star in Netflix’s revenge movie Sweet Girl, Collider has learned.

The action film follows a devastated husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left — his daughter. It’s a fairly generic movie premise, but perhaps Momoa will be able to elevate the material and make something special out of it.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his feature directorial debut with Sweet Girl after previously working with Momoa on Braven and the fur trading series Frontier. Mendoza produced Braven and also served as its cinematographer, while he functioned as an executive producer on Frontier.

Sweet Girl hails from writers Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner, as well as Will Staples, who wrote the latest draft. Momoa and Mendoza will produce along with San Andreas director Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment, while Martin Kistler (On the Roam) will serve as executive producer.

ASAP Entertainment also produced Frontier for Netflix, and Sweet Girl marks the third feature project in an ongoing partnership between the two companies, one that has also resulted in the upcoming post-apocalyptic series DayBreak, based on the eponymous comic series by Brian Ralph. Future film projects from ASAP are also under discussion at Netflix.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again. I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over ten years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision,” said Momoa.

“Brad and I are ecstatic about bringing another project to Netflix, who have truly made us feel like we have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series,” said Fierson. “Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of Frontier, is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason. And this is the perfect vehicle for Brian to make his directorial debut.”

Momoa recently starred in Aquaman, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, and was actually his third film as the sea-faring character. He also co-starred on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and he’ll soon be seen on the Apple+ original series See. Momoa just wrapped Denis Villeneuve‘s big-budget adaptation of Dune, and he’s also slated to have a key supporting role in Ana Lily Amirpour‘s Cliffhanger remake. He’s represented by WME.