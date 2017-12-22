Jason Statham Faces Down a Giant Shark in First ‘The Meg’ Photo

0

Will Jason Statham punch a giant shark in the face or is The Meg just going to be the biggest disappointment since The Rock didn’t punch an earthquake? (Thanks for nothing, San Andreas.) The adaptation of Steve Alten’s 1997 novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror is finally on the way after a long an storied two-decade path to the big screen, and we’ve finally got the first image. The film stars Statham as a navy captain and rescue diver hired to face down a prehistoric shark and save a team of scientist trapped at the bottom of the sea.

“Then all hell breaks loose,” the actor told Empire. “Think of it as a blind alley of evolution. Our fish found a haven in the unexplored ocean, and has only just been disturbed after all this time.”

National Treasure and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice director Jon Turteltaub takes the helm for the sci-fi action adventure from a script by Dean Georgaris(Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life) and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber (Red). Li Bing-Bing, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose,Winston Chao, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darris Ólafsson,Sophia Shuya Cai, and Heroes alum Masi Oka also star.

Check out the first image below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Meg:

“In the film, a deep-sea submersible—part of an international undersea observation program—has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew—and the ocean itself—from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.”

The Meg is slated to land in theaters on August 10, 2018.