Watch: Jason Sudeikis Reveals His Top 5 Sneakers

Jason Sudeikis is best known for his acting career or his time on Saturday Night Live, but one fact that many people don’t know about Sudeikis is that he’s a major sneakerhead. For those unfamiliar with the term, a sneakerhead is someone who is in love with sneaker culture but not limited to Jordans, Forces, Dunks, Maxes, etc.

Ahead of the release of The Angry Birds Movie 2, I had the chance to sit down with Sudeikis and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s award-winning creator Rachel Bloom to talk about the movie. You can watch that right here.

During the interview Sudeikis, who voices Red, the short-tempered yet fearless leader of the inhabitants of Bird Island. In our chat, Sudeikis praised my sneaker game (not to brag) and listed out some of the essentials in his rotation.

Did you know Jason Sudeikis was a sneakerhead? Here are his top 5 shoes of all time! Do you agree with his list? pic.twitter.com/rxkULEe1z7 — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) August 14, 2019

5) Jesus Sandals

Channeling his inner Principal Brown from Olivia Wilde’s recent critically acclaimed comedy Booksmart, Sudeikis hit us with the greatest dad flex of all-time, listing the Jesus Sandals as his number 5 pick on the line up. Although I personally couldn’t rock the sandals, I respect his choice.

4) Huaraches

Not to be confused with your granddad’s slipper, the Nike Huarache is praised by Sudekis for its cozy fit that’s perfect to slip on for a daily. As a fan of the Huaraches myself, I was pleased to know they made Sudeikis list. If you don’t have a pair of Huaraches in your closet, you’re doing a disservice to your feet.



3) The Original Reebok Pumps

Although this one caught me by surprise, I could understand why it was Sudeikis’ 3rd pick. You can’t go wrong with a classic, right? And what kid didn’t want to pop on a pair of these to help them soar above their classmates during PE. Released on November 24, 1989, the OG Rebook Pumps were a game-changer for Rebook and continue to be one of their best selling products.

2) Jordan 3’s

Released in 1988, The Air Jordan 3’s are a staple in any sneakerheads rotation. Sudeikis recognizes the sleek look of the Jordan 3s as being a must have for any collection. Fun Fact: The Jordan 3’s were the first Air Jordan to feature visible Air, elephant print, and the Jumpman logo.

1) Jordan 1’s

Paying respect to the shoe that ignited the sneakerhead flame in the hearts of millions, Sudeikis listed the original Air Jordan that released in 1985 as his favorite shoe of all-time. If you’re not a sneakerhead but remember seeing these shoes somewhere It’s probably because you saw Miles Morales wearing them in Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. The Jordan brand then went on to create a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Origin Story’ shoe matching the pair seen in the film.

