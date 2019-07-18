‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Trailer Reveals Kevin Smith’s Star-Studded Sequel

0

The first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer has been released, offering a first look at writer/director Kevin Smith’s first film since 2016’s Yoga Hosers. The movie is a sequel to not only 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but basically every single View Askewiverse movie Smith has ever made. Not only do Smith and Jason Mewes reprise their titular roles, but this trailer reveals that Ben Affleck is back as Holden from Chasing Amy, Matt Damon is back as seemingly Loki from Dogma (even though he died in that one), Jason Lee returns as Mallrats character Brodie, Rosario Dawson reprises her role as Becky from Clerks II, and even Shannon Elizabeth has a key role from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back—along with a number of other performers from that film.

So how does it look? On the one hand, it’s a pure joy to see characters from movies I grew up loving back on the screen. On the other hand, the humor in this here red-band trailer just feels a bit needlessly immature. That was certainly one of the problems with Yoga Hosers and a certain scene in Tusk, and while I’ll admit it’s been a while since I’ve revisited the early filmography of Smith, I’ve been longing to see him take another dramatic swing like Chasing Amy, Jersey Girl, or even Red State. Alas, it appears Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is not that movie—but I’m probably still going to see it.

In addition to the trailer release, it’s been announced that Saban Films is teaming with Fathom Events to screen the film in more than 600 U.S. theaters on October 15th at 7pm accompanied by a video introduction from Smith and Mewes, as well as bonus content. Then on October 17th, they’ll be hosting screenings of the film back-to-back with Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Tickets can be purchased here.

Further details on the wide release of the film are unclear at this time, but you can check out the trailer below.