Watch: Jay Baruchel & Dean DeBlois Pitch a ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Multiverse

0

–

After nearly ten years working on their hit animated franchise How to Train Your Dragon, writer/director Dean DeBlois and star Jay Baruchel are signing off with the trilogy conclusion, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The film picks up with Hiccup and Toothless a year after the events of How to Train Your Dragon 2, following them on a new adventure when their paths cross with a vicious dragon hunter and the discovery of a dragon safe haven known as The Hidden World.

With The Hidden World now available on digital and arriving on Blu-ray May 21, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Baruchel and DeBlois in Norway. There’s more to come on that incredible Viking-themed journey, but for now, check out what the actor and the filmmaker had to say. Now that the HTTYD trilogy is officially completed, I asked the duo to embrace the current multi-verse storytelling craze a la Russian Doll, Avengers: Endgame, and Into the Spider-Verse and pitch me their best How to Train Your Dragon multi-verse. Baruchel leaned into the jetlag and got wonderfully weird with it, while DeBlois indulged dragon fans everywhere with a mind for a Game of Thrones crossover.

Baruchel and DeBlois also spoke a bit about the new passion projects they’re pursuing after spending a decade with the HTTYD franchise. DeBlois was reticent to reveal too much, but he teased a new fantasy adventure storyline pulled from the folklore and myths of Ireland. Meanwhile, Baruchel teased his long-developed horror film Random Acts of Violence and his new comedy cop show Night Shift.

Jay Baruchel & Dean DeBlois: