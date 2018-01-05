Watch: Ava DuVernay Envisions a Striking Future for Jay-Z’s Star-Studded ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

0

Good news, non-TIDAL viewers. You can now set your eyes on the sights of Ava DuVernay‘s striking futurist video for Jay-Z‘s ‘Family Feud’. The video first dropped on TIDAL a few days back, but it hit YouTube today for all the world to see and with the A Wrinkle in Time director behind the camera, it’s quite the spectacular futurist vision with one heck of an A-list cast. Blending a sweeping generational saga with intimate confessional, the video was co-written by DuVernay and Jay-Z, based on the track from his celebrated album 4:44.

In just under 8 minutes, DuVernay stages a richly cinematic mixture of grand melodrama and a striking vision of the future where women of all races are empowered to lead and rebuild the world. Jam-packed with familiar faces, Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo and more to act out scenes of political intrigue, lust, family betrayal, and literal backstabbing.

A woman claims her throne, a man and woman of color co-president the country, and a table full of diverse founding mothers rework the constitution. Susan Kelechi Watson presides over the discussion where Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, and Mindy Kaling talk through the constitutions. When the video transitions to Jay-Z’s song, he walks his daughter into the church and lays out his confessions while his wife watches on, berobed to the nines.

Watch the full video below and check out some of DuVernay’s behind-the-scenes insight in the tweets that follow.