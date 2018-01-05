Watch: Ava DuVernay Envisions a Striking Future for Jay-Z’s Star-Studded ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Good news, non-TIDAL viewers. You can now set your eyes on the sights of Ava DuVernay‘s striking futurist video for Jay-Z‘s ‘Family Feud’. The video first dropped on TIDAL a few days back, but it hit YouTube today for all the world to see and with the A Wrinkle in Time director behind the camera, it’s quite the spectacular futurist vision with one heck of an A-list cast. Blending a sweeping generational saga with intimate confessional, the video was co-written by DuVernay and Jay-Z, based on the track from his celebrated album 4:44.
In just under 8 minutes, DuVernay stages a richly cinematic mixture of grand melodrama and a striking vision of the future where women of all races are empowered to lead and rebuild the world. Jam-packed with familiar faces, Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo and more to act out scenes of political intrigue, lust, family betrayal, and literal backstabbing.
A woman claims her throne, a man and woman of color co-president the country, and a table full of diverse founding mothers rework the constitution. Susan Kelechi Watson presides over the discussion where Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, and Mindy Kaling talk through the constitutions. When the video transitions to Jay-Z’s song, he walks his daughter into the church and lays out his confessions while his wife watches on, berobed to the nines.
Watch the full video below and check out some of DuVernay’s behind-the-scenes insight in the tweets that follow.
Happy so many are enjoying our #FamilyFeudFilm! Sharing some behind the scenes tidbits and exclusive pictures in this thread. Thank you to @S_C_ for the strong collaboration. A pleasure and an honor. pic.twitter.com/SxCUiSqfHT
First: Love to my department heads. DP #AntonioCalvache, Production Designer #InaMayhew, Casting #AishaColey, Make-Up #Lalette, Production #PaulGarnes @TilaneJ, Post @ChristianaHooks, Costume Designer @ThatsAyannaJ. A pic from our production meeting in October. xo pic.twitter.com/aePhhOuprn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_. Some behind the scenes snaps of their gorgeousness… pic.twitter.com/fmctKrJfO8
Here are a few more images of Mike looking like the black Jedi knight I wish we had. Shout out to our on-set photographer #SerBaffo who I met a decade ago as a PA on my first doc. He did the damn thing here. Good work, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/oyez5JSHKK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Next scene is about… actually I won’t tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr
Next up is a reunion of sorts. For the eleven people who saw my second feature film MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, Ruby and Brian are back and reincarnated as keepers of the peace. Much love to @Emayatzy + #DavidOyelowo! My people. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LGWD3kp745 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Change sometimes require force. A vision of freedom fighters. A world of warriors for good. My thanks to @AmericaFerrera, @AishaHinds, @HenryGSanders and WRINKLE IN TIME’s very own @StormReid for answering the call to fight. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/nxEUBvaJHJ
The Founding Mothers. What else is there to say? I believe in our power. And I appreciate these dynamic artists who came out on a Saturday to represent all kinds of women at the table. Not a seat. ALL THE SEATS! #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LZFTuYBwJn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017
Inspiration for Jay-Z confessional shots. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/Ym7B2GPgVk
I’ll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can. Much love. And thanks for watching #FamilyFeudFilm! xo. A. pic.twitter.com/r6yWsiJX6f — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017