Jay-Z to Produce Netflix Movie ‘The Harder They Fall’ Starring Jonathan Majors

0

Jay-Z has signed on to produce the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, which will be led by rising star Jonathan Majors from The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Collider has learned.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel, who previously collaborated with Jay-Z on The Great Gatsby soundtrack.

Samuel wrote the script, which follows an outlaw named Nat Love (Majors) who discovers that the man who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, prompting him to seek revenge with the help of his former gang.

Power producers James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender will produce alongside Jay-Z and Samuel, who in addition to being a filmmaker, is also a singer-songwriter known as The Bullitts. He wrote, directed and scored a short film titled They Die by Dawn, which was accompanied by the music from his debut album “They Die by Dawn & Other Short Stories.” Samuel served as the executive music consultant on The Great Gatsby, and The Harder They Fall is expected to feature a similar music-driven style and flavor — as well as an all-black cast of outlaws.

The Harder They Fall nearly went before cameras three years ago with Michael K. Williams in the lead role. Wesley Snipes had been cast as the villain, and the rest of the ensemble included Rosario Dawson, Bokeem Woodbine, Erykah Badu, Jesse Williams and Felicia Pearson. Netflix will, of course, assemble its own cast for this new incarnation of the project, which boasts a different producing team.

Majors is red-hot in Hollywood right now, and not just because of the rave reviews he earned for A24’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Majors also stars in Jordan Peele‘s upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country, and he has already wrapped Spike Lee‘s upcoming Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, which is expected to debut in 2020. Majors also managed to land a lead role in Aaron Sorkin‘s star-studded drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, which speaks to the moment he’s having right now — though it may not be a moment at all.

Majors is coming off supporting turns in Yann Demange‘s White Boy Rick and Scott Cooper‘s western Hostiles, and he recently starred in Rupert Wyatt‘s sci-fi thriller Captive State. He also starred opposite Amber Heard in the indie movie Gully, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. Majors will next star alongside Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell in the boxing movie Jungleland, which will be released later this year. He’s represented by CAA, Grandview Management and Jackoway Austen.