Full ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’ Trailer Reveals the Man Behind the Actor Behind the Spy

0

I don’t want to hype Jean-Claude Van Johnson too much, but this could be one of my favorite series of the year. Maybe. I’ve only seen the pilot, sure, but I believe in JCVD! The first full trailer for the series introduces us to the man behind the actor behind the spy, as JCVD is revealed as using Hollywood as a cover for his spycraft activities. The satirical series is not only a send-up of Hollywood action films, but of “one last mission” stories, and even an examination of fame.

The trailer repeats a lot of footage from the pilot, which makes sense since it establishes the story, but the line that got me this time was from what looks like a later episode, where JCVD goes undercover to infiltrate a drug ring, which of course includes a race. And to that end, his plan is to drive blind. I don’t know why, but I love it. Check out the trailer below:

Jean-Claude Van Damme has never had a problem making light of himself, but he can back that up with the fact that he is an insanely impressive martial arts fighter. Even at 57, he’s still nimble and able to do his trademark splits. And it doesn’t hurt that he also has pretty great comedic timing.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series, along with the first poster; the series premieres December 15th on Amazon Prime:

Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars global martial arts and film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme as “Jean-Claude Van Damme,” a global martial arts and film sensation…and, operating under the simple alias of ‘Johnson,” the most dangerous undercover operative in the world. Unhappily retired, he’s now whiling away his days in superficial Hollywood… until a chance encounter with a lost love lures him back into the game, eventually forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced: a Bulgarian drug cartel. Just kidding it’s himself.