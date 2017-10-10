‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’ Teaser Trailer Shows JCVD Is Built Ford Tough

0

Amazon released three half-hour pilots in a batch last year: The Tick (which was great), Jean-Claude Van Johnson (which was also great), and I Love Dick (which I did not love at all). The other two series have already premiered, but we’re only now getting our first tease for Jean-Claude Van Johnson, starring martial arts star Jean-Claude Van Damme. The teaser is pretty vague, though does give some sense of the show’s satirical bent (you can read my review of the pilot here). The bottom line for me is that the pilot was the right mix of action and parody, very closely aligned with Tropic Thunder‘s comedic sensibilities. Like that movie, Jean-Claude Van Johnson is mostly a satire of Hollywood, and particularly the action movie business.

The first teaser, which you can check out below, only hints at that with a parody of truck commercials:

Though I really enjoyed the pilot, I think this teaser misses the mark a little bit. It doesn’t give a sense of what the series is about, but honestly, you’re either all-in on a JCVD series or you’re not. And dammit, you should be.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series, along with the first poster; the series does not yet have a release date.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson stars global martial arts and film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme as “Jean-Claude Van Damme,” a global martial arts and film sensation…and, operating under the simple alias of ‘Johnson,” the most dangerous undercover operative in the world. Unhappily retired, he’s now whiling away his days in superficial Hollywood… until a chance encounter with a lost love lures him back into the game, eventually forcing him to confront the greatest enemy he’s ever faced: a Bulgarian drug cartel. Just kidding it’s himself.