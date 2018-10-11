Jeff Bridges Brings “Pass the Pigs” to ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

0

Drew Goddard assembled one incredible line-up for his Cabin in the Woods follow-up, Bad Times at the El Royale. The movie stars well-known powerhouses like Jeff Bridges, but it’s also a must-see for some of the less familiar faces it features that are bound to become big names on the big screen in the near future, and two of them are Cynthia Erivo and Lewis Pullman.

Pullman is front and center in one of my favorite scenes of 2018, the pool scene in The Strangers: Prey at Night. Bad Times at the El Royale is a different ballgame for him though. As you’ll see, he gets the opportunity to show off some serious range and Pullman seizes the opportunity big time, dishing out some truly unforgettable work here. And then we’ve got Erivo who’s already got a Tony Award to her name but this year is making the move to the silver screen in a big way. Between her show-stopping work in Bad Times and her performance in Steve McQueen’s Widows, she’s solidified herself as one of the most promising stars we’ve got right now.

All that being said, it was a real honor to get to sit down with a legend and two actors with such bright futures ahead of them. During my conversation with Bridges, Erivo and Pullman we touched on Bridges’ love of the game “Pass the Pigs,” an especially memorable question Bridges’ character asks Erivo in the movie, and more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article and, in cased you missed it, click here for my Bad Times at the El Royale chat with Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cailee Spaeny.

Bad Times at the El Royale hits theaters on October 12th and I can’t recommend it enough. You can also read Haleigh’s glowing review of the movie right here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale: