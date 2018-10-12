Watch: Jeff Bridges Talks about His Most Iconic Characters from ‘TRON’ to ‘The Big Lebowski’

0

I could listen to Jeff Bridges talk for hours, so 17 minutes of him talking about his illustrious career seems far too short. Bridges has had a pretty incredible career with loads of iconic roles, and in a new GQ video, he talks about some of them including his parts in The Last Picture Show, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, King Kong, TRON, The Big Lebowski, Iron Man, and more.

Jeff Bridges is just a gift of an actor, and every movie has a fun story attached to it. It’s impressive that Bridges continues to have so much humility considering everything he’s accomplished, but this video is an absolute delight and fun thing to watch as you prepare to head out of the office on a Friday.

Check out the video below. Bridges is currently in theaters in Bad Times at the El Royale, which you should definitely go see.