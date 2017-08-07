Jeff Bridges on His Favorite NYC Movies and Working with Clint Eastwood & Michael Cimino

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With director Marc Webb’s The Only Living Boy in New York opening this weekend in theaters, a few days ago I sat down with Jeff Bridges for an exclusive video interview. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about why he wanted to be part of this project, how these kinds of scripts only come across his desk once in a while, some of his favorite New York City movies, the way he likes to work on set, getting to work with Clint Eastwood and Michael Cimino early in his career, being part of the MCU launch with Iron Man, if he’d like to make another Tron movie, whether he prefers shooting on film or digital, and so much more.

If you’re not familiar with The Only Living Boy in New York, the movie follows a recent college graduate (Callum Turner) who discovers that his father (Pierce Brosnan) is cheating on his mother (Cynthia Nixon) only to become smitten with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). He also gets life lessons from his new neighbor (Jeff Bridges). Written by Allan Loeb (Collateral Beauty), the film also stars Kiersey Clemons.

Check out what Jeff Bridges had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some images.

Jeff Bridges:

When was the last time he had to pay for a meal or a drink?

Is he offered a lot of projects like this or are they few and far between?

Does he have any favorite movies that take place in New York City?

What was it about the project that got him involved?

How does he like to work on set? Does he prefer the Clint Eastwood method of just a few takes or is he more of a David Fincher fan?

Has been shooting more on digital or film and does he have a preference?

Does Marvel send him birthday gifts or a thank you card every year for helping launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man?

What was his reaction when Halle Berry drank a ton of bourbon during the Kingsman: The Golden Circle panel?

Would he be excited to make another Tron movie?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Only Living Boy in New York: