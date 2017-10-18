Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly on How They Prepared to Play Real People in ‘Only the Brave’

0

-

With director Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly for an exclusive video interview. They talked about being authentic to the real people portrayed in the film, how they prepared for their roles, collaborating with Joseph Kosinski, and more.

If you haven’t seen the Only the Brave trailers, the film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who battled the Yarnell Hill wildfire, which blazed through Arizona in June 2013. Josh Brolin plays the guy at the top, superintendent Eric Marsh, and Miles Teller plays his new recruit, Brendan McDonaugh. As the film unfolds, we watch as a group of local firefighters fight to become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation. It’s an extremely well-made film that shows the determination and sacrifice of these brave men and women. Only the Brave also stars James Badge Dale and Taylor Kitsch.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis.

Here’s the official synopsis for Only the Brave: