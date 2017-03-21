More Collider
Jeff Garlin Is on the Case in the First Trailer for ‘Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie’

by      March 21, 2017

Veteran comedic actor Jeff Garlin rarely gets a chance to step into the lead role, but Netflix is doing their part to correct that oversight with Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie. The Emmy-nominated Garlin has become known for his genuine (and genuinely funny) supporting performances in such TV series as Mad About YouCurb Your EnthusiasmArrested Development, and most recently The Goldbergs, but as the first trailer for the Netflix movie shows, he’s more than capable of carrying a comedy.

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie centers on LA homicide detective Gene Handsome (Garlin) whose knack for solving crimes is in direct contrast with his inability to sort out his own life. The trailer highlights Garlin’s signature style: a deadpan delivery, a wry smile, and a tendency to shrug away frustrations the more absurd a situation becomes. Handsome looks like a fun way for co-writer/director/star Garlin to showcase his stand-up comedy and sitcom talents alongside veteran comedians in a good old-fashioned murder mystery.

Handsome also boasts comedy all-stars Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Christine Woods, Steven Weber, Eddie PepitoneTimm Sharp, and Leah Remini. Look for it on Netflix on May 5th.

Check out the first trailer below:

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2017!

handsome-a-netflix-mystery-movie

 

handsome-poster

