‘Thor: Ragnarok’s Jeff Goldblum on Why Marvel Movies Are So Great

Director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in select territories around the world and opens in North America next weekend. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with Jeff Goldblum for an exclusive video interview about his work on the latest Marvel epic. He talked about why Marvel movies are so great, why he loves Taika Waititi, how much of The Grandmaster is him and how much was scripted, coming back for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, and more.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the realm. Lost on a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe from annihilation. The film also stars Tom Hiddleston, Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Check out what Jeff Goldblum had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Jeff Goldblum:

Talks about why he loves Taika Waititi.

How Ragnarok is a fun movie.

Why Marvel movies are so great.

How much of The Grandmaster is him and how much was on the page?

Talks about coming back for Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom.

