Jeff Sneider Joins Collider Staff as Collider Video News Director

0

We at Collider are happy to announce that veteran film reporter Jeff Sneider is joining our staff starting Monday, June 4th as Collider Video News Director. Working out of Collider’s Burbank office, Sneider will be heading up the Collider News series on Collider Video and will be tasked with breaking news, both on Collider Video and Collider.com. He’ll also be regularly contributing to Movie Talk. Sneider is a strong fit with the rest of the Collider team, which has gotten to know him over the past couple of years thanks to his run on the Movie Trivia Schmoedown.

Sneider is a former trade reporter who spent years in the trenches at Variety and TheWrap before moving on to Mashable and most recently the Tracking Board, where he served as Editor in Chief. He has also written for MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent, and he recently wrapped a stint as the longtime host of Meet the Movie Press. Sneider hails from Needham, Massachusetts and is a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Per his official bio, Jeff has never eaten a salad.