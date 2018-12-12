Jeffrey Dean Morgan Will Return as John Winchester for ‘Supernatural’s 300th Episode

0

We’ve got a Winchester reunion on our hands! And it’s about time. A decade after leaving the long-running CW series, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return as John Winchester for the 300th episode of Supernatural. The episode is titles Lebanon, which might seem obtuse and mysterious to folks who last watched the show when John Winchester was still around, but is in fact the name of the Kansas town where Dean (Jensen Ackles), Sam (Jared Padalecki), and the rest of the gang shacked up.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb said, “We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character… and a few other surprise guest stars.”

For his part, Morgan has always said he was open to a return to the character over the years, but earlier this year, his quote made a shift from open but dependent on scheduling concerns to outright promising the characters return. “John Winchester will come back, that’s a promise,” the actor said at the popular Walker Stalker Con in March 2018.

The official announcement doesn’t have any details on what to expect from John Winchester’s return — and knowing Supernatural it could be honestly and truly anything, especially in a milestone episode like ‘Lebanon’. However, in 2017 Morgan attended a New Jersey Supernatural fan convention and hinted at the conversations they’ve had about the character over the years.

“We talk about it all the time and I’ve been saying it for years — because it’s Supernatural, and you can come back (as proven by every actor that’s ever been on the show), I certainly hope that at some point not only will John return in some capacity. But I think that Sam and Dean need to have some closure with this guy and I think that John would like the opportunity to have some closure, and I think you, the audience, deserves it.”

If there’s one particularly strong shared sentiment that the Supernatural fandom has rallied around over the years (aside from Destiel), it’s that John Winchester was kind of a dick dad who did some serious mental damage to his darling sons. So what say you? Are you excited to see the character return all these years later? Are you hoping the boys will get some closure at last? Sound off in the comments.

The episode will air Thursday, February 7 at 8pm ET.