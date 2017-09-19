Jenna Fischer on Campaigning to Be in ‘Brad’s Status’

0

One of the many great films I saw at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was writer-director Mike White’s Brad’s Status. The dramedy stars Ben Stiller as a middle-aged man working for a non-profit who suffers something of a mid-life crisis while accompanying his musical prodigy son (Austin Abrams) on a tour of Harvard. While from the outside Stiller’s got a loving wife (Jenna Fischer) and a great life, he’s actually miserable. The main reason for this is that he keeps comparing himself to his old college friends (Luke Wilson, Michael Sheen, Jemaine Clement and Mike White) who appear to be far more successful via their social media feeds. As the film unfolds, we hear Stiller’s character’s inner voice wondering about the choices he’s made and his envy as he watches his friends from afar. While this inner voiceover could have been a disaster, because of Mike White’s fantastic script, you start to understand his jealously even when his life looks perfect. Also, while most don’t say it aloud, I think everyone at one point has wondered about the choices they’ve made after they’ve seen friends get ahead in the rat race and thought, “Why not me?” It’s that kind of emotional honestly in the film and script that will cause many to look inward.

Shortly after seeing the film, I sat down with Jenna Fischer for an exclusive video interview. She talked about Mike White’s fantastic script, the way the dialogue and situations feel authentic and real, how she campaigned to land her role, and a lot more. In addition, she talked about what it was like working with Clint Eastwood on The 15:17 to Paris.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more on Brad’s Status you can read Phil Brown’s glowing review. Brad’s Status is now playing in New York and Los Angeles and expanding into more cities this weekend.

