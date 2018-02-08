Jennifer Garner to Lead New HBO Series from ‘Girls’ Duo Lena Dunham & Jenni Konner

0

There was a time when I tried to, if not like Girls, at least attempt to see why some people saw value in it. There were a few things that came out of it that were good — Adam Driver, mostly, but its cast was always really stellar, even when the material didn’t match their talents. It’s also not a show that has aged particularly well even though it only ended last year, as its focus on aimless white privilege has become an increasingly unnecessary take. Adding to all of this is the fact that Lena Dunham, bearer of the unironic yet totally off-base “voice of generation” title (which started out as a satirical line on the show), has become now become the actual voice of problematic former faves.

All of this is to say, it’s hard to get excited for a new TV series from Dunham, which HBO has bestowed upon her and former Girls EP Jenni Konner. The eight-episode Camping is being adapted from a UK series of the same name, and as Variety is reporting, it will star Jennifer Garner as Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, described by Dunham and Konner as

“messy, tough and provocative and really really fun. We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”

The series is set around, of course, a camping trip that goes awry, one that (according to the trade) “becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman on woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.” Yeah, no thanks. Another show that focuses on women tearing each other down is not new or particularly interesting. I haven’t seen the UK original, but sometimes that kind of wonderfully dry English humor can get very lost in American translation. But it remains to be seen, I suppose.