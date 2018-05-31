‘Peppermint’ Trailer: Jennifer Garner Kicks Ass in Her Own ‘John Wick’-Style Revenge Thriller

0

Is Jennifer Garner about to pull a Keanu Reeves? It’s been over a decade since we saw the Golden Globe-winning actress throwing ‘bows in the action-packed espionage drama Alias and since then Garner has mostly kept busy with romantic comedies and family dramas, but she’s making a proper return to action with STX Entertainment’s new thriller Peppermint.

From Taken director Pierre Morel, the revenge thriller stars Garner as a young mother who wakes up from a coma to lean her husband and daughter have been gunned down in a drive-by shooting. To settle her score, she spends years training to become a vengeance-fueled killing machine and executes her own brand of justice against those responsible, from the criminals to the system that protected them.

It’s impossible to watch this trailer and not think of John Wick, which is absolutely not a bad thing. While Peppermint is far more grounded, a bit more in the Taken vein, it’s great to see Garner taking names and kicking ass in a throwback to her Alias days. Here’s hoping the full film delivers.

Peppermint also stars John Gallagher Jr., Method Man, John Ortiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Annie Ilonzeh and Richard Cabral. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Peppermint: