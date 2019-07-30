The Witching Hour: Jennifer Kent on Her Journey from ‘The Babadook’ to ‘The Nightingale’

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we welcome special guest Jennifer Kent, director of The Babadook and her haunting new historical revenge drama The Nightingale. The filmmaker talked about her journey from a theatrically trained actress to a film writer and director, the challenges of making a film as emotionally and physically demanding as The Nightingale, her thoughts on the state of streaming and theatrical distribution, and a whole lot more.

