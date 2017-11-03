Watch Jennifer Lawrence Interview Kim Kardashian and Ask Questions Only Jennifer Lawrence Could

0

I’ve done a lot of interviews for this gig, and there’s always a sense of rules and expected decorum. It’s an arrangement of sorts; a back and forth that benefits both parties (we’re promoting their film, they’re giving us good content) as long as you don’t stray too far from the boundaries of that agreement. When somebody does, that’s when you get the celebrity walk-outs and viral disasters. But when the person doing the interviewing is a fellow celebrity, all the rules go out the window.

Such was the situation when Jennifer Lawrence served as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and sat down for an extended interview with Kim Kardashian. And girl, she really went there. Everything was on the table, from O.J. Simpson to Reggie Bush‘s wife to farts. Basically, Lawrence is trying to brew some weapons-grade tea. In fact, here’s a sampling of the line of questioning you can look forward to in this interview

Do you think that you could hack a President’s Twitter and maybe stop a war?

Have you talked to O.J. since he’s gotten out of prison?

Is Khloé in on you being subtly rude to her, or are you just subtly rude to her?

Who of all of your sisters lost their virginity first?

What is the weirdest thing that Kanye does?

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. What I’m trying to say here is that Jennifer Lawrence should absolutely host more things. Even if you DGAF about Kim Kardashian (raises hand), Lawrence makes this a fun watch. Check out the interview, along with Lawrence’s opening monologue and a delightful streetside game in the videos below.