Jennifer Lawrence Signs on for Paolo Sorrentino-Directed ‘Mob Girl’

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to familiar territory as she signs on for her next project. Lawrence will star in Mob Girl, a film based on the novel Mob Girl by Teresa Carpenter. The Young Pope director Paolo Sorrentino is on board to direct.

This is one of the first new projects Lawrence has officially committed to in a few years. It’s also her first non-franchise title since 2018’s Red Sparrow. Mob Girl definitely sounds like a return to form for Lawrence since she’s starred in films based on the lives of real people before. (Remember Joy?)

As reported by Variety, Mob Girl is “based on the life of the mob wife turned police informant Arlyne Brickman” and their write-up goes on to summarize the plot as follows:

The film follows Brickman who grows up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City where she’s drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle of New York mobsters. Soon after, she begins dating “wiseguys” and running errands for them, before getting in on the action herself — eventually becoming a police informant and a major witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family.

Lawrence will also serve as a producer on Mob Girl alongside Justine Polsky through their production company Excellent Cadaver. This will be her first time working with Sorrentino but with both actor and director bringing solid creative reputations to the table, this should be an interesting pairing to watch onscreen. Angelina Burnett (The Americans) will adapt Carpenter’s book into a script.