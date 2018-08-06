Jennifer Lopez to Play Ex-Stripper in Annapurna Drama ‘Hustlers’

0

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in Annapurna Pictures’ drama Hustlers, which will be written and directed by Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler), Collider has learned.

The film is inspired by Jessica Pressler‘s New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores,” which details a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Lopez will play the ringleader of a group of ambitious women, who take their plans a bit too far. Scafaria’s script takes place in the late aughts in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis, and explores the toll it took on the livelihood of the dancers who relied on their Wall Street clientele. The story will also focus on themes of identity, loyalty, survival and control.

Annapurna and Gloria Sanchez (Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum) are producing, with Scafaria co-producing. Lopez and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas will executive produce, while Alexandra Brown will serve as associate producer.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world,” said Scafaria. “There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It’s always been her. She’s fucking Jennifer Lopez,” she added.

Last week, Lopez was named the 2018 recipient of the MTV Video Music Awards’ Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and earlier this year was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. The Shades of Blue star’s film credits include Selena, Out of Sight and Maid in Manhattan, and she next stars in STX’s romantic comedy Second Act. Hustlers offers Lopez a juicy role that she can really sink her teeth into, and we can’t wait to see the ensemble they surround her with. She’s represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallenstein, while Scafaria is repped by UTA.