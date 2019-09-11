Watch: Jennifer Lopez Promotes ‘Hustlers’ by Giving Jimmy Fallon Dance Lessons

0

Is that the sound of an Oscars 2020 campaign engine revving in the distance? Must be because earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to do some dancing with host Jimmy Fallon while promoting her upcoming film, Hustlers. The movie, based on journalist Jessica Pressler‘s 2015 New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores”, has already been earning positive critical reviews thanks to its debut at TIFF 2019 ahead of its theatrical release on Friday, September 13.

Lopez stars in the film alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, and Lizzo as a group of strippers who cook up the perfect scam to milk their Wall Street clientele for all they’re worth. Lopez’s performance as the group’s ringleader, Ramona, is already gaining praise from critics (need proof? see The Atlantic’s glowing review which pays particular attention to her) with the whispers already starting about her Oscar chances.

Given that dance is central to the film and is a particular specialty of Lopez’s, it seems only natural that the best way to promote Hustlers during her Tuesday night appearance on The Tonight Show would be to perform with falling in a funny, light segment titled “The History of Music Video Dancing.”

The entire segment is a real treat. Starting with MC Hammer‘s “U Can’t Touch This” and ending with Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy”, there’s so much goodness to behold. Lopez outshines Fallon — as is often the case with these segments since he’s comfortable being the goof — and casually reminds us with her dancing that she can (insert Captain America voice here) do this all day.