Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shows off the Athleticism of Pole Dancing in BTS ‘Hustlers’ Training Video

Jennifer Lopez has been a fitness icon for the last three decades, and from the looks of her new behind-the-scene training video for Hustlers, she’s not slowing down anytime soon. The actress/musician/mogul stars in the new crime thriller as a veteran dancer in a strip club, who devises a plan to scam her Wall Street clients with her co-workers by getting ’em drunk and racking up the charges.

To nail the part, Lopez had to nail the physicality of a veteran stripper, which turned out to be no small feat, even for one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Even with the rise of the pole dancing fitness craze, strippers never quite got enough credit for how tough their job is — not only do they have to deal with some tough (usually intoxicated) customers, the physical demands are insane.

Hustlers

Image via STXfilms

If you need an example, check out how challenging it was for Lopez, who has been professionally dancing in stilettos since her In Living Color days. In fact, she says it might be the hardest thing she’s had to learn in her career. Lopez shared a 13-minute behind-the-scenes training video on her official YouTube, and it’s not just a great reminder of how dang impressive the athleticism of pole dancing can be, it’s an insightful look at an actor’s training process when they’re taking on one of the most physically-challenging roles of their career. The video is labeled “part 1”, so there’s more to come.

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers also stars Constance WuJulia StilesKeke PalmerLili ReinhartLizzo, and Cardi and opens in theaters on September 13th. Check out Lopez’s training video below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hustlers:

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler.

