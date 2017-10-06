Awesometacular: Jeremy Discusses Geoff Johns’ Comments About the DCEU

0

Jeremy Jahns addresses Geoff Johns’ comments about de-emphasizing the cinematic universe idea going forward with the DCEU. He also talks about a possible Yoda standalone movie with Kristian Harloff, learns about the Thor: Ragnarok character Surtur with Jon Schnepp, and plays the new SNES Classic with Pam Horton. Watch every episode of Awesometacular on go90.

Jeremy Jahns discusses Geoff Johns’ recent comments regarding the connectivity of the DCEU films. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of That Can’t Be Right where they guess the movie Jamie Costa is quoting while using a different celebrity’s voice.

Eeen Stellingworth returns for a new installment of Acting Masters Mastering Acting focusing on Michael Bay movies. Then Jeremy is joined by Collider’s Kristian Harloff to talk about the possibility of a Yoda standalone Star Wars movie and why it might work.