Awesometacular: Jeremy Discusses Geoff Johns’ Comments About the DCEU

Jeremy Jahns addresses Geoff Johns’ comments about de-emphasizing the cinematic universe idea going forward with the DCEU. He also talks about a possible Yoda standalone movie with Kristian Harloff, learns about the Thor: Ragnarok character Surtur with Jon Schnepp, and plays the new SNES Classic with Pam Horton. Watch every episode of Awesometacular on go90.
- Jeremy Jahns discusses Geoff Johns’ recent comments regarding the connectivity of the DCEU films. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of That Can’t Be Right where they guess the movie Jamie Costa is quoting while using a different celebrity’s voice.
- Eeen Stellingworth returns for a new installment of Acting Masters Mastering Acting focusing on Michael Bay movies. Then Jeremy is joined by Collider’s Kristian Harloff to talk about the possibility of a Yoda standalone Star Wars movie and why it might work.
- Jeremy and Pamela Horton play Star Fox 2 on the new SNES Classic. After that Collider’s Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy all about the comic book origins of the Thor: Ragnarok character Surtur, and then Jeremy addresses the reaction to Star Trek: Discovery.