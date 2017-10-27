Awesometacular: Jeremy Talks the ‘Justice League’ Runtime

0

Jeremy Jahns gives his thoughts on the runtime for the upcoming Justice League movie. He also plays an unforgettable round of Movie Shots with Mark Ellis. The Collider Nightmares team joins in with some Halloween movie recommendations, Jeremy learns about Miracleman from Jon Schnepp, and he plays some Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite with Pam Horton.

Eeen Stellingworth is back for more Acting Masters Mastering Acting, this time focusing on acting in Quentin Tarantino movies. After that Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff and Jon Schnepp of Collider Nightmares bring you some horror movie recommendations for Halloween.