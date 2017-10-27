Facebook Messenger

Awesometacular: Jeremy Talks the ‘Justice League’ Runtime

by      October 27, 2017

Jeremy Jahns gives his thoughts on the runtime for the upcoming Justice League movie. He also plays an unforgettable round of Movie Shots with Mark Ellis. The Collider Nightmares team joins in with some Halloween movie recommendations, Jeremy learns about Miracleman from Jon Schnepp, and he plays some Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite with Pam Horton.

  • Jeremy Jahns discusses the shorter than expected Justice League runtime. After that, Collider’s Mark Ellis joins Jeremy for a round of Movie Shots during which they must guess a movie title based on a series of clues. If they pick the wrong answer, they must drink a mystery shot.
  • Eeen Stellingworth is back for more Acting Masters Mastering Acting, this time focusing on acting in Quentin Tarantino movies. After that Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Perri Nemiroff and Jon Schnepp of Collider Nightmares bring you some horror movie recommendations for Halloween.
  • Jeremy and Pamela Horton play the fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. After that Jeremy is joined by Jon Schnepp to talk about Alan Moore’s Miracleman, and then Jeremy talks about the possibility of the Russo brothers concluding their Marvel Cinematic Universe run with Avengers 4

