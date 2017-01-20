Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks M. Night Shyamalan’s Comeback

0

-

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

On this episode, Jeremy takes a positive look at Split, the newest M. Night Shyamalan movie, wonders if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are trolling their fans, and gets stuck with the worst rideshare driver ever.

Also on this episode, Jeremy runs through the biggest pieces of entertainment news that broke this week, including the possibility of Pierce Brosnan playing Cable in Deadpool 2, and the announced reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. He is joined by Collider Video experts John Campea, Mark Ellis, and Josh Macuga.

Jeremy Jahns and Pamela Horton square off in the highly addictive side-scrolling game Broforce, and Jeremy learns about Split, the newest M. Night Shyamalan movie, from Collider Video experts Clarke Wolfe and Kristian Harloff.

Finally, Jeremy didn’t want to walk home after last week’s show, so he grabbed a ride. Unfortunately for him, this particular rideshare was driven by Oscar winner, and lover of all things related to bongos, Matthew McConaughey.

Use this link to find the episodes: https://www.go90.com/prof iles/series_af2d74f3336049af8f 93b966bf8ef3d2