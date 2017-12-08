Awesometacular: Jeremy Gives His Thoughts on Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Movie

0

In the final episode of Season 1 of Awesometacular Jeremy Jahns shares his thoughts on the possibility of Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie. He also plays a round of The Canlot with Mark Ellis and talks to Jon Schnepp about the comic book series The Sandman from Neil Gaiman. Josh Macuga also dares to enter The Comedy Story in Los Angeles to explore its haunted history.

Jeremy Jahns discusses the news that Quentin Tarantino might direct a new Star Trek movie. After that, Collider’s Mark Ellis joins Jeremy for a round of The Canlot during which they must answer questions about coming-of-age movies and toss a ball in the corresponding can to score.

Collider’s Josh Macuga takes the Awesometacular audience into The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to explore the facility’s haunted history. After that Jeremy shares some final theories and predictions for Star Wars: The Last Jedi before its December 15th release.