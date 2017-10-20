Awesometacular: Jeremy Offers His Thoughts on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

0

Jeremy Jahns gives his thoughts on the official title for the upcoming Han Solo movie. He also plays a little Blind Fury with Mark Ellis and Ashley Mova. He talks about the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer with Ken Napzok, learns about Constantine’s comic book origins with Jon Schnepp, and gives his thoughts on the very first trailer for The New Mutants.

