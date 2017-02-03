Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘The Last Jedi’ Title

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.
On today’s episode, Jeremy takes a visit to Meltdown Comics to learn about the history of the Joker, speculates on the new title for Star Wars: Episode VIII, attempts to stomach a round of Movie Shots, and goes back in time with the MovieFanz to review the Battlefield Earth trailer. Here’s the full rundown:
- Jahns also talks about the big news regarding Ben Affleck’s future with the DC Movie Universe, and then tries to stomach a round of Movie Shots with Collider Video’s Mark Ellis.
- The MovieFanz take at a look at the Travolta opus Battlefield Earth, and Jeremy speculates about the title of Star Wars: Episode VIII with Collider Video’s Kristian Harloff.
- Jeremy dukes it out with Pamela Horton in Super Smash Bros., and then he visits Meltdown Comics with Collider’s Jon Schnepp to learn about the storied history of the Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker.