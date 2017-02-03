Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Talks ‘The Last Jedi’ Title

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

On today’s episode, Jeremy takes a visit to Meltdown Comics to learn about the history of the Joker, speculates on the new title for Star Wars: Episode VIII, attempts to stomach a round of Movie Shots, and goes back in time with the MovieFanz to review the Battlefield Earth trailer. Here’s the full rundown: