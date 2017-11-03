Awesometacular: Jeremy Talks Zachary Levi Being Cast in ‘Shazam!’

0

Jeremy Jahns discusses the announcement that Zachary Levi will star in the DC movie Shazam! as Billy Batson. He also plays a round of The Canlot with Mark Ellis and talks to Ken Napzok about the battle between Finn and Captain Phasma. Pam Horton joins Jeremy to play some Cuphead and Jon Schnepp steps in to tell him all about the League of Extraordinary Gentleman comics.

