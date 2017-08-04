Jeremy Renner May Reteam with Taylor Sheridan for Doc Holliday Limited Series

0

Jeremy Renner must have had a positive working experience with writer-director Taylor Sheridan on the neo-western Wind River because the two might be reteaming. I spoke to Renner last week for the film, and during our conversation, he told me that he and Sheridan might work together on a Doc Holliday limited series saying,

“Yeah. And then Taylor and I are talking about doing a cable limited series of the origin story of Doc Holliday.”

When the story was first reported back in May that Renner might do a Doc Holliday project, it looked like it would be a film adaptation of two Mary Doria Russell novels, Doc and Epitaph: A Novel of the O.K. Corral. For those unfamiliar with Holliday, he started out as a dentist in Atlanta, but eventually went West to ease his tuberculous symptoms. He later became friends with Wyatt Earp and was involved in the shootout at the O.K. Corral. He was played by Dennis Quaid in Wyatt Earp, Val Kilmer in Tombstone, and Kirk Douglas in Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

If this Doc Holliday project is going to differentiate itself from those that came before, a limited cable series might be the way to go. In the age of Peak TV, there’s certainly funding for a sprawling Western, especially when you’ve got an Oscar nominee like Renner in the lead role and an Oscar nominee like Sheridan behind the scenes.

Of course, the question is when this might be happening is still a little unclear. Renner is busy with Avengers 4 and Sheridan is moving into television with Yellowstone, which will star Kevin Costner and have Sheridan writing and directing all the episodes. If this Doc Holliday series does come together, it will be interesting to see if Sheridan is involved in the writing and direction or if he has more of a producer role.

Wind River hits theaters today in limited release.