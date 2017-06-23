Jerrod Carmichael on Making ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ and Working with Michael Bay

0

With Transformers: The Last Knight now playing around the world, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Jerrod Carmichael. He talks about getting to work with Michael Bay, memorable moments from filming, how the VFX are so much better than the first film, who he plays in James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, and a lot more.

As most of you know from the trailers, the fifth installment expands the mythology of the Transformers universe by introducing a medieval-centric backstory with Mark Wahlberg reprising his lead role from Transformers: Age of Extinction. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, Jerrod Carmichael, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Gil Birmingham, and Jean Dujardin.

Check out what Jerrod Carmichael had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and a few images.

Jerrod Carmichael:

Talks about the way Michael Bay is on set.

Did Bay ever get mad at him?

Talks about memorable moments from filming.

Has he ever worked with so many cameras on a movie set?

How the VFX on the film are so much better than the first film.

Has he tried to explain the plot to people?

Who does he play in The Disaster Artist?

Here’s the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight: