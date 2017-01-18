Jerry Seinfeld Brings ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ to Netflix in Major Deal

0

Netflix has deep pockets when it comes to making deals with stand-up comedians. Back in 2014, the streaming giant penned a four-film deal with Adam Sandler, helping the controversial comedian land on the list of highest-paid actors of 2015. Then, just last year, Netflix announced that Chris Rock would be making his return to stand-up on their platform with two new specials for an estimated total of $40 million.

Now, Jerry Seinfeld is shifting his ongoing series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee from Sony’s streaming service Crackle over to Netflix as part of a major deal that includes the 59 existing episodes of the series and 24 new ones, as well as two stand-up specials, and development of scripted and unscripted programming. The deal is estimated at around $100 million.

Here’s a look at the official press release from Netflix: