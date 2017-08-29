‘Jerry Before Seinfeld’ Trailer Reveals the Netflix Stand-Up Special

0

Netflix has really leaned in hard to stand-up game over the past year, securing talent like Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and Dave Chappelle with historically huge deals. One of the most high-profile grabs was of Jerry Seinfeld, with a $100 million deal that includes Netflix being home to his series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which was originally on the free Sony streaming site Crackle.

As part of his overall contract with the streaming giant, Seinfeld is starring in a new stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, which includes a new set at The Comic Strip in New York, but also has the comedian doing his own retrospective over his life and career. In a new trailer released today, Seinfeld shows viewers his childhood home (quipping that had he been born in worse circumstances he might have been funnier), and also talks with early patrons and collaborators who took a chance on him. The trailer also teases one of his first jokes, which he said was the only real joke he had at the time that worked. With archival footage, family photographs, stories and more, the special looks to be a treasure-trove of information for fans of Seinfeld outside of Seinfeld.

Check out the trailer below. The hourlong Jerry Before Seinfeld special premieres September 19th on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis: