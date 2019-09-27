Jess Salgueiro on ‘The Expanse’ Season 4, ‘The Boys’, and Netflix’s ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’

0

–

While at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, I got to sit down with Jess Salgueiro for a wide-ranging interview. While you might not recognize her name yet, I’m confident that’s about to change with how many projects she’s been involved with this year. If you watched Amazon’s fantastic series The Boys, you saw her as Hughie Campbell’s (Jack Quaid) girlfriend, Robin. Later this year, she’ll play a big part in Amazon’s The Expanse season four. In addition, she’s got roles in Tiny Pretty Things and Netflix’s massive Mark Millar series, Jupiter’s Legacy. So, like I said, you’re about to see a lot of her.

During the interview, Salgueiro talked about being involved with The Boys and if she had any idea the show would be such a big hit, working with director Dan Trachtenberg on the pilot, the short film Volcano which premiered at TIFF, her big role on The Expanse season 4, Tiny Pretty Things, Jupiter’s Legacy, and so much more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

We also need to send a big thank you to our presenting sponsor Nordstrom Canada and supporting partners Marriott Bonvoy and Ciroc Vodka for supporting the Collider Lounge at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and helping to make these interviews happen.

Jess Salgueiro: