Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Jesse Eisenberg May Have Been Cut from ‘Justice League’

by      September 22, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday September 22nd, 2017) Dennis Tzeng, Perri Nemiroff, John Rocha, David Griffin, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • DCEU round-up – Wonder Woman in Flashpoint, Joker origin script almost done and Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor possibly being cut from Justice League
  • New trailer released for The Commuter starring Liam Neeson
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
wonder-woman-movie-gal-gadot

Image via Warner Bros.

 

Related Content
Previous Article
Kumail Nanjiani on ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’, the Success of ‘The Big…
Next Article
Awesometacular: Jeremy Breaks Down the New 'Tomb Raider' Trailer
Tags

Latest News