Watch: Jessica Chastain Previews Female-Led Spy Thriller ‘355’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Jessica Chastain is set to re-team with Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg on 355, a female-led spy thriller which has just gone into production. On Monday, July 8, Chastain posted a behind-the-scenes first-look video on her Instagram, giving prospective audiences a sneak peek at the cast, filming locations, and Chastain and Kinberg’s shared vision for the film.

The video begins with Chastain and Kinberg meeting up in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris before getting into a car. With the camera on Chastain, she reveals, “When Simon and I were making [Dark Phoenix], I had this idea of doing a female-ensemble action film. So, I called all the actresses and we are the studio; everyone owns the film. Now we’re makin’ it!”

As ABBA‘s “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme!” chimes in, the camera cuts to various scenes: a look at the script’s cover page, which confirms playwriter and Smash producer Theresa Rebeck has written the script with “current revisions by Simon Kinberg”; a table read with 355 stars Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing, and Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez; a screentest featuring Chastain, Cruz, Nyong’o, and Kruger in costume; and the cast going through rigorous weapons training as well as hand-to-hand combat training. Given the video’s Paris location tag on Instagram, it seems one of the shooting locations will be in the City of Lights.

When 355 was first announced back in May 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, Deadline reported the film’s tone would be similar to the Mission: Impossible or Bourne franchises. Confirmation of 355‘s plot emerged at the same time via Variety, who summarized the synopsis as:

“The story sees the five women banding together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their considerable talents and training to stop a global organization from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos. Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed – code-named ‘355’ (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution).”

Details on an expected release date or when the first trailer will arrive are still unknown at this time.