Exclusive: First ‘Eve’ Image Reveals Jessica Chastain’s Badass Assassin

Exact plot details are still scarce on Eve, the action flick starring and produced by Jessica Chastain, but if the bloody official first look image from Voltage Pictures is any indication things do not go well for the two-time Oscar nominee.

Tate Taylor (The Girl on the Train) is directing a script from Who We Are Now writer Matthew Newton, who was originally slated to direct himself before dropping out amid reports of his 2007 domestic violence charges. Chastain will both produce and star as Eve, an assassin on the run from her own former employers. Here’s the official logline, courtesy of Voltage.

Eve (Jessica Chastain) is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Joining Chastain on the project is Colin Farrell, who is coming off Steve McQueen‘s Oscar-buzzy heist drama Widows. Chastain has a hefty slate of high-profile projects in front of her; the actress is currently shooting Andy Muschietti‘s It: Chapter Two alongside Bill Hader and James McAvoy, and is also set to appear in next year’s X-Men blockbuster Dark Phoenix from writer/director Simon Kinberg.

Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam are producing Eve for Voltage Pictures, with Chastain and Kelly Carmichael co-producing for Freckle Films. Jonathan Deckter, John Norris, Erika Hampson, and William Earon are on-board as executive producers.

“Matt Newton wrote a wonderful new character in Eve and Jessica Chastain will once again deliver an amazing performance,” Chartier said in a statement back when the film was first announced.

Check out the image below. Voltage Pictures is set to shop around Eve—which also stars John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Common, and Joan Chen—to buyers at the 2018 American Film Market, which runs from October 31 to November 7.