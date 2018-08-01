Jessica Chastain to Star In and Produce Action Movie ‘Eve’

0

Two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain is set to star in and produce a character-driven action movie titled Eve for Voltage Pictures, the company announced late Wednesday evening.

Matthew Newton will direct from his own screenplay, and while Voltage is keeping official plot details under wraps, sources say the script follows a ruthless female assassin named Eve (Chastain) who is hunted by her former employers while trying to tell her family the truth about what she does for a living.

Nicolas Chartier and Dominic Rustam will produce the indie movie for Voltage alongside Chastain and her partner Kelly Carmichael of Freckle Films. Newton will also produce, while Voltage’s Jonathan Deckter will serve as executive producer, and Babacar Diene will serve as co-producer.

“Matthew is wonderfully adept at crafting complex and relatable characters. We’ve been fans of his work and are so thrilled to be partnering with him and Voltage on Eve,” Chastain and Carmichael said in a joint statement.

“I have always admired Jessica Chastain’s work. So when I wrote Eve, an intelligent, strong, and incredibly capable character, she was my immediate first choice to bring her to life. I am humbled and thrilled to be collaborating with Jessica and Voltage on the film,” said Newton.

“Matt Newton wrote a wonderful new character in Eve and Jessica Chastain will once again deliver an amazing performance,” added Chartier, whose company will fully finance the film as well as handle international sales. Voltage will also co-represent domestic rights with CAA.

Chastain, who is currently filming It: Chapter Two, recently starred in Molly’s Game, and will next be seen as the villain in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She’s represented by CAA and Mosaic, while Newton is repped by Varun Monga at ESArtists. He most recently directed Who We Are Now starring Julianne Nicholson, Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, which FilmRise picked up after it premiered last year at TIFF, and which was just released in May to critical acclaim.