Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba Discuss ‘Molly’s Game’s Timeliness in the Curent Hollywood Climate

0

-

It’s almost shocking how timely Molly’s Game feels. In light of the seemingly unending allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry (and all fields) – here comes a film about a smart, ambitious woman constantly fending off against the unwanted advances & sexism of her male contemporaries. In the true-to-life film, Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) struggles to make a name for herself in the male dominated poker industry, belittled at the start by her know-nothing boss, then harassed by her celebrity clientele, and ultimately assaulted by the Russian mob. Despite all these setbacks, Molly never backs down – fighting to retain her sense of self even when the government itself threatens to ‘lock her up’. Ultimately Molly’s Game extols the virtues of standing up for your name and the values it represents, a Capra-esque spin on one woman vs. the establishment.

In the following interview with Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba (who costars as Molly’s lawyer Charlie), the duo discuss the timeliness of the film, the tricks to speaking Aaron Sorkin’s dialogue, and finding the foundations for their characters. For the full interview, watch the video above. You can also read Adam Chitwood’s review here.

Jessica Chastain & Idris Elba:

What are Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba’s a gambling game of choice?

Since Aaron Sorkin’s (The Social Network) dialogue is so specific – do Elba & Chastain approach scene-work any differently?

What’s the process to get the timing of Sorkin’s dialogue right?

How early did Jessica Chastain meet with the real life Molly Bloom?

What was the foundation for Idris Elba to find his character, Charlie Jaffey?

How timely does the duo find Molly’s Game given the current climate in the entertainment industry?

Here’s the official synopsis for Molly’s Game: