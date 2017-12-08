First ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Image Shows Kilgrave Still Haunting Our Hero

0

This past summer, we got a glimpse of Kilgrave’s return to Jessica Jones. The villain, played by David Tennant, was the central villain of the show’s first season, as Jessica (Krysten Ritter) dealt with the PTSD from being mind-controlled and sexually assaulted by him. While there was no real mention of the Purple Man (as he’s called in the comics) in The Defenders, it looks like Jessica Jones‘ second season has not forgotten the trauma he caused.

As I’ve written before [Spoiler warning from here on out] we don’t know what exactly Tennant’s role as Kilgrave will be, though, since Jessica snapped his neck at the end of Season 1. I presume he’ll be back in flashbacks, since the pain of what he did to her obviously doesn’t “disappear” just because she got revenge on him. Of course, he could literally be back but … I doubt it. It would be a weak way to tell that story, and I trust showrunner Melissa Rosenberg. As she told EW, “He’s such a part of her construction and her dilemma. I think just having him come back and be that mirror again is really important.”

Check out the photo below:

Ritter also shared that,

Having David back on set was amazing. We had such a great run the first season, and it felt like a celebration, having him back. The content is maybe not much of a celebration [laughs], but having him be present and spending time with him on a personal level kind of felt like one. And I saw the photo that you’re running. It just took my breath away, because playing Jessica is the most creatively fulfilling series of my life, and also the most difficult. [Laughs] Seeing that photo, I was like, “Oh my God!” My heart was broken for her all over again.

Ritter also teased that “If Season 1 was in her head and in her mind, then Season 2 will be more in her heart. This season is more emotional. It’s still a psychological thriller, but it’s more of an emotional thriller this time.”

Jessica Jones will return in 2018 (hooray!)