‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Images Reintroduce Netflix’s Tough-Talking Hero

It’s been a long time since we first met Jessica Jones. A really, really long time. But Season 2 is nearly here, which means that Netflix is finally releasing new images for the upcoming season. At last! It’s great to see these familiar faces, but of course most especially Krysten Ritter as Jessica, who has so perfectly embodied the role not only on her own show, but in The Defenders as well (and who was arguably the best part of The Defenders — I don’t want to hear it!)

It seems like the new season will again see Jessica fighting demons both within and around her, as she seeks to move forward from Kilgrave’s abuses. But it’s not as simple as that, as Season 1 so beautifully and often brutally illustrated. One thing that will also be interesting to track is whether or not Luke Cage (Mike Colter) will reappear in her season and rekindle that relationship … here’s hoping!

Check out the Jessica Jones Season 2 images below, including a few behind-the-scenes shots with some of the show’s directors. The series also stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Janet McTeer, and J.R. Ramirez.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jessica Jones Season 2, which premieres March 8th, i.e. International Women’s Day!