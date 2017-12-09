First ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

0

The first Jessica Jones Season 2 trailer has arrived, heralding the return of Marvel’s best Netflix series. Moreover, while this initial trailer teases footage and a new story arc for Krysten Ritter’s hard-drinking titular character, it also reveals when you’ll be able to watch the new season: it premieres on March 8, 2018. While a Thursday launch date is atypical for Netflix shows, March 8, 2018 is International Women’s Day, so it appears the streaming service made an exception for a very deliberate launch date.

Melissa Rosenberg returns as executive producer and showrunner of Season 2, which finds Jessica attempting to put her life together after murdering David Tennant’s uber creepy Kilgrave. But a new case forces Jessica to dig deeper into her own past, something she’s not entirely psyched to do.

Season 1 was a terrific launch for the character and still marks the most compelling story from beginning to end of a Marvel Netflix thus. Daredevil may have the grit and The Punisher may have standout performances, but every other Marvel Netflix series suffers from trying to stretch out too little story for too long, resulting in lackluster pacing and narrative issues. Jessica Jones somehow sidestepped that problem (for the most part), and I’m incredibly excited to see what’s in store for the character in this new season.

Check out the Jessica Jones Season 2 trailer below. The series also stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Janet McTeer, and J.R. Ramirez.