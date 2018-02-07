‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer Finds Jessica Investigating Her Origin Story

0

Netflix has released a full trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 2, offering an extended look at the new season of the terrific Marvel Netflix series. The new season finds Krysten Ritter’s titular superpowered investigator haunted by memories of her past—although this time she’s not reeling from Kilgrave’s assault, but instead the car crash that killed her family and the experiments that made her what she is now.

The trailer looks really great, as showrunner Melissa Rosenberg knows that what makes this show compelling is a deep-dive into the psychology of Jessica Jones herself, not a litany of villains or action set pieces. I especially like that it’s teasing a deeper focus on the relationship between Jessica and Trish, and Jessica’s signature “take no shit from anybody” is on full display.

I know there are folks who go gaga for Daredevil but to me, Jessica Jones is far and away the best Marvel Netflix series. I think it’s telling that Rosenberg is one of the only showrunners to actually stick with one of these shows past the first season, as Daredevil and Iron Fist both saw their showrunners depart ahead of Season 2, and The Defenders lost one of its showrunners in the writing stage. Cheo Hodari Coker, however, looks to be sticking with Luke Cage for Season 2 of that series.

Take a look at the Jessica Jones Season 2 trailer below. The series also stars Rachael Taylor, Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Janet McTeer, and J.R. Ramirez. Jessica Jones Season 2 will be available on Netflix on International Women’s Day, March 8th.