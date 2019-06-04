Watch: ‘Jessica Jones’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Krysten Ritter’s Directorial Debut

0

Marvel’s Jessica Jones will be the last hurrah for Marvel Television’s Netflix content before Disney+ takes over streaming duties with all new series. One big bonus of this bittersweet conclusion is that star Krysten Ritter gets to direct her first-ever episode this season. And as a double bonus, fans get to see behind the scenes in a new video from Netflix that offers a sneak peek at Season 3, Episode 2.

Continuing the tradition that Marvel’s Jessica Jones has had of championing women both in front of and behind the camera, this season saw the show’s star Krysten Ritter take on a new role when she had the opportunity to direct the second episode. Go behind-the-scenes as Ritter and her castmates reflect on their experiences ahead of the June 14th premiere of Season 3.



Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette here:

Krysten Ritter takes on double-duty as she steps into the Director’s chair in the final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones. Krysten and her co-stars reflect on the powerful journey that lead her from playing a superhero, to directing her first episode.

Here’s your official synopsis for Season 3 of Jessica Jones:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism, and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

The series is executive produced by showrunner Melissa Rosenberg (Dexter) and Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Daredevil, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage) who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television. Marvel’s Jessica Jones is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

Season three cast also features Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Trilogy), Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle).