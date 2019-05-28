‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Teaser, Images, and Premiere Date Revealed

0

Netflix has released a teaser, first images, and the Jessica Jones Season 3 premiere date, offering a first look at not only the final season of Jessica Jones, but the end of the Netflix Marvel universe. When Jessica Jones Season 3 hits Netflix on June 14th, it’ll mark the end of an era. Indeed, starting with Iron Fist last year, Netflix began cancelling the Marvel TV original series on the streaming service one-by-one. Iron Fist wasn’t a huge surprise as the two-season run was the least critically acclaimed of the shows by far. But next came the big shocker: Luke Cage, both a fan favorite and critical success, as well as Daredevil, by far the most popular of the Marvel Netflix shows. By that time it became clear all the Marvel Netflix shows would be gone, and indeed, last fall’s second season of The Punisher was billed as the end of the road for the first and only Marvel Netflix spinoff, and Jessica Jones Season 3 is being teased as “the final season.”

Why did Netflix cancel all the Marvel shows? Well, largely because of Disney’s upcoming Netflix competitor streaming service Disney+. With the launch of that streaming service coming this fall, Disney has already announced it will not renew its license to Netflix for its library films like Avengers: Infinity War, Mulan, and any number of relatively new Disney releases—meaning once the contract allowing Netflix to show those movies ends, Disney will pull them from Netflix to put them on Disney+. And since Netflix doesn’t own the Marvel TV shows outright, the shows would essentially be free advertising for Disney’s product. So Netflix made the decision to stop producing new episodes of the shows, and instead focus on making more of series it does own like Stranger Things and Mindhunter.

So what, then, will the final season of Jessica Jones be about? Here’s the official logline:

When Jessica (Krysten Ritter) crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg had already announced that she’d be leaving Jessica Jones after Season 3 before the show was cancelled, so this wrap up actually works rather nicely. Rather than one of the best Marvel Netflix shows continuing on with a different creative force behind the wheel, it’ll be ending on her terms.

Check out the Jessica Jones Season 3 teaser and images below. All 13 episodes of the third and final season will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 14th. The final season also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville (Empire), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle).