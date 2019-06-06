‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Trailer Teases the End of the Netflix Marvel Universe

0

Netflix has released the official Jessica Jones Season 3 trailer, offering a first look at not only the final season of Jessica Jones, but the end of the Netflix Marvel universe. When Jessica Jones Season 3 hits Netflix on June 14th, it’ll mark the end of an era. Starting with Iron Fist last year, Netflix began cancelling the Marvel TV original series on the streaming service one-by-one. Next came the big shocker: Luke Cage, both a fan favorite and critical success, as well as Daredevil, by far the most popular of the Marvel Netflix shows. By that time it became clear all the Marvel Netflix shows would be gone, and indeed, last fall’s second season of The Punisher was billed as the end of the road for the first and only Marvel Netflix spinoff, and Jessica Jones Season 3 is being teased as “the final season.” So this, folks, is the end of the road.

Luckily, we’re going out with a quality show like Jessica Jones, and the third season was always crafted as some sort of conclusion given that showrunner Melissa Rosenberg always planned to depart the series after her work on Season 3 came to an end.

Following a mixed bag Season 2 that introduced Jessica Jones’s mother as both co-star and antagonist, the story this time around finds Jessica and Trish teaming up to take on a psychopath played by Jeremy Bobb, who wowed on the supremely underrated The Knick and most recently turned heads on the Netflix series Russian Doll. Adding intrigue to the mix is Benjamin Walker, an underrated talented probably best known for the misguided Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.

I’ve always found Jessica Jones to be the most compelling and most satisfying of the Netflix Marvel shows, so I’m looking forward to checking out this third and final season. Here’s hoping things go out on a high note.

Check out the Jessica Jones Season 3 trailer. All 13 episodes of the third and final season will be released on Netflix on Friday, June 14th. The final season also stars Rachael Taylor,Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville (Empire), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (The Hand that Rocks the Cradle).

Here’s the official synopsis for Jessica Jones Season 3: